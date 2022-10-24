Quiz helps raise awareness of Vietnam's sea, islands
The central province of Thua Thien-Hue on October 24 launched an online contest on Vietnam’s sea and islands and the locality’s lagoons.
Head of the provincial Party Committee’s Department of Information and Communications Hoang Khanh Hung emphasised the sea and islands have an especially important position and role in the cause of national building and development.
Firmly protecting Vietnam's sovereignty over its sea and islands is both an obligation and a responsibility of every citizen, he said, adding that the quiz will help raise awareness of officials, Party members and people from all walks of life, especially younger generations.
It is held in the form of a weekly quiz, with the first week from 10am on October 24 to 9am the following Monday.
All Vietnamese citizens in the country can participate in the contest at https://thibiendao.thuathienhue.gov.vn. The closing and award ceremony is expected to be held in early December./.