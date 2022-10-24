Society Education sector to improve human resources for tech industry The Ministry of Education and Training has unveiled a plan to improve the training of high-quality human resources for the technology sector to enhance competitiveness in the region and the world.

Society 82% rise proposed for investment of Hanoi’s urban railway No.2 The Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board has submitted a proposal to the city People’s Committee on the adjustments of investment policy for the Hanoi urban railway line No.2 (Nam Thang Long - Tran Hung Dao).

Society Volunteers from Israel perform teaching activities in Lao Cai A group of volunteers from Israel’s "Heroes for Life" arrived at the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on October 24 and started to teach English to local children and conduct other activities in the locality.