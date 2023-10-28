Videos Literature, art promoting Ninh Binh’s tourism Literary and artistic activities have been considered among the effective approaches to promoting tourism in northern Ninh Binh province over recent years. Through such works, the image of the local land and people has been popularised artistically from many different angles among tourists both at home and abroad.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s culture, cuisine introduced in Brunei Vietnamese culture and cuisine are being introduced to Bruneian and international friends as the “Vietnam Culture and Cuisine Week” is co-organised by the Vietnamese Embassy, Radisson Hotel Group and Brunei Music Group in Bandar Seri Begawan city from October 27 to November 4.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Dance Week 2023 opens in Hanoi The Vietnam Dance Week 2023 opened at Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi on October 27 night, drawing the participation of many domestic and international artists and art aficionados.