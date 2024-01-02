Radiant Kien An Cung Pagoda
Kien An Cung (also known as Mr. Quach Pagoda) boasts a near century-old history and is located in the central part of Sa Dec city in the Mekong Delta province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
At the centre of the main hall is the altar of Mr. Quach (or Quang Trach Ton Vuong), revered by the Hoa ethnic people as a saint for his contributions to the people and the nation. His virtues are commemorated within the pagoda. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Foreign visitors come to explore and pay their respects at Kien An Cung. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
