Radio The Voice of Vietnam wins two awards at ABU Prizes 2021
Two radio programmes produced by Vietnamese national radio broadcaster The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reporters were honoured at the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) Prizes 2021 virtually held on November 17 as part of the 58th ABU General Assembly.
VOV's “Water for Life” radio programme (Photo: VOV)Hanoi (VNA) – Two radio programmes produced by Vietnamese national radio broadcaster The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reporters were honoured at the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) Prizes 2021 virtually held on November 17 as part of the 58th ABU General Assembly.
It is the first times the VOV has won two prizes at the awards.
“Water for Life” was named the winner of the Radio News Reporting category. According to ABU Prizes, the radio report was conducted at a time when tens of thousands of people in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien were facing water shortage. It also raised voice for the need to protect children’s right to water.
(Photo: VOV)“The story shed light on a subject that is heart-breaking, considering that access to water is something that we take for granted in most countries,” commented the jury. “Powerful presentation, audio effects well recorded and produced in a way that complements and strengthens the story.”
“Never Give In” won the Radio Special Jury Prize. The programme tells a touching story of a young man named Duong Quang Huy who faces daily and hourly struggles against depression. Huy used to live with suicidal thoughts but he tried to overcome it. He hopes that people suffering from this disease will never give in to it.
Commenting on the documentary, the jury said: “Compelling and complex, this piece had a strong structure that mostly used sounds to enhance the brilliant content. I can feel the sadness through the whole duration, from the first to the last sound. This is a significant topic about survival and hope and none of us can stay out of it.”
VOV General Director Do Tien Sy on behalf of the Organizing Committee presents the awards to the two winners. (Photo: VOV)This year, the VOV sent to ABU Prizes 2021 nine entries, including six radio, two TV and one digital content programmes, four of which made to the final round. They were among more than 300 entries competing in the three main categories of Radio, TV and Digital Content.
The ABU is an international association of broadcasting organisations with 279 members in 73 countries and territories. The VOV has become an ABU member since 1964./.