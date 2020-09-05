Society Vietnamese apprentices get rewards for high results in Japanese language test The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan presented cash rewards to 48 Vietnamese apprentices who had performed excellently in the recent Japanese language proficiency test during a ceremony held in Tokyo on September 5.

Society More relief delivered to pandemic-hit Vietnamese Cambodians About 200 relief packs were delivered to Vietnamese Cambodians and Khmer people in Cambodia, who are struggling to make ends meet because of COVID-19 and flooding, on September 5 morning.