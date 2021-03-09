Raft of voluntary activities mark Youth Month
The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s members are carrying out various activities nation-wide to mark the Youth Month in March.
A Gia Su Ao Xanh (Green- Shirt Tutors) team teaches children from poor families in Thu Duc city's Thao Dien ward. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNS/VNA) -
In HCM City, its members have disseminated COVID-19 prevention measures, environmental protection and ways to classify garbage since February 28.
At Lo Gom apartment building in District 6, they and residents cleaned, painted walls, planted trees, and placed flower pots in corridors, handed over 2,000 masks to the residents and installed sanitizer bottles.
In District 4’s Ward 1, they installed four solar lights in playgrounds.
At the housing area for workers of the South Sai Gon Development Corporation in District 7, youth union members in the district and at the Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone and HCM City Youth Worker Support Centre planted trees and propagated COVID-19 preventive measures. They also gave gifts to workers’ children.
Le Thanh Vu, director of the centre, said it would help young workers who have lost jobs or working hours due to the pandemic find other jobs.
Members at the HCM City Student Assistance Centre have set up Gia Su Ao Xanh (Green- Shirt Tutors) teams to teach workers’ children and those from poor families at weekends this year.
Nguyen Thi Kim Oanh, a student at the HCM City University of Culture and member of the union who is in the teams, said they comprise university and college students.
Each team has one or two students and will teach two to three children.
Nguyen Thi Uyen Trang, secretary of the youth union in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, said there are many programmes to ensure social welfare and encourage creativity and develop business skills in young people.
They include repairing 90 kilometres of roads in rural areas, providing free health examination and treatment to locals, building or and upgrading 100 houses for poor people and beneficiaries of certain Government policies.
Books, 1,000-litre containers and water bottles were donated to children, young people and others in Dong Son commune.
The union’s members in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang will build two bridges, 10 playgrounds for children and houses for 20 poor and disadvantaged people in rural areas.
The union will assist two start-ups set up by young people.
Besides communicating COVID-19 prevention measures, members in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng will also teach ethnic minority peoples in Lac Duong District’s Dung K’ No commune techniques for raising new species of trees and animals to replace traditional ones and treating waste generated in the farming process.
In Da Teh District they have built a playground for children in Trieu Hai Commune and gave scholarships to 10 poor students.
They worked with the Vietnam Red Cross Society in the district to organise a blood donation programme, collecting 290 units.
To coincide with the launch of Youth Month, the central committee in Hanoi started building a cultural and community house for the Lo Lo ethnic minority people in the northern province of Cao Bang’s Bao Lac District.
In Ha Quang District’s Lung Nam Commune, it has started to build toilets with used plastic bottles.
It is also building a library with 2,000 books and newspapers at the Dc Long Secondary School in the province’s Hoa An District. The school has more than 200 ethnic minority students./.