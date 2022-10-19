Society Hanoi to set up 100 automatic toll stations for cars entering city In a bid to ease traffic congestion and reduce pollution in Hanoi, around 100 automatic toll stations for cars entering the city’s inner areas could be set up over the next three years.

Society UNDP workshop seeks to increase women’s participation in political, social activities The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) held a workshop in Hanoi on October 19 focusing on Vietnamese women’s participation in political activities and their initiatives for Vietnam’s development.

Society Human rights to be brought into national education A national conference was held on October 19 to deploy the Prime Minister’s decree on intensifying the implementation of a project on including human rights in the national education system.

Society Government allocates over 478 tonnes of rice for Gia Lai province Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on October 19 signed a decision to provide rice in aid for the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai during the between-crop period this year.