Railway sector calls for foreign investments in six projects
The Vietnam Railway Authority has proposed the Ministry of Transport call for foreign investments in six projects. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Railway Authority has proposed the Ministry of Transport call for foreign investments in six projects.
The rail projects comprise one running to the northern port city of Hai Phong, the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau and Trang Bom-Hoa Hung projects, the eastern ring railway in Hanoi, the light railway from Thu Thiem to Long Thanh International Airport, and the Vung Ang-Tan Ap-Mu Gia rail route.
The agency said foreign investors can provide capital, cooperate, transfer technologies, set up join ventures or purchase shares.
Under the planning, apart from the current seven railways, there will be 18 new ones, including the North-South express railway, with a total length of 6,354km. (Photo: VNA)The above-said projects in Hai Phong, Dong Nai, Quang Binh, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Hanoi have been included in the railway network planning for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050.
Under the planning, apart from the current seven railways, there will be 18 new ones, including the North-South express railway, with a total length of 6,354km.
The scheme also includes national and priority projects for 2021-2030, with combined capital of 240 trillion VND (10.6 billion VND)./.