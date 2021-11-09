Business Nikkei: Vietnam leads recovery in Southeast Asia supply chains Supply chains in Southeast Asia are racing to recover to full strength after months of factory stoppages and production cuts, including Vietnam which is seeing a rapid return to normality, according to an article published on Japan’s Nikkei newspaper.

Business Government urged to build stronger support industry The Ministry of Industry and Trade has advised the Government to take drastic actions to improve the role and position of support industry.

Business Insiders put trust in Vietnam’s economic recovery Despite the challenges facing Vietnam in the fourth wave of COVID-19, many experts and businesses remain confident that the country’s economic outlook will become bright again soon.