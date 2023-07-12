The Vietnam Railways Corporation said of the total, the combined revenue of the corporation’s two affiliates - the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company and the Sai Gon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company - is estimated at 105.6 million USD, up 18% year-on-year.

However, while passenger transport grew strongly with a turnover of more than 50.7 million USD, freight transportation dropped sharply, with only 34.8 million dollars, equal to about 80% of that the same period last year.

To promote transport, the number of trains and train schedules have been adjusted to suit passengers’ needs, with focus on short-distance sections of high travel demand./.

VNA