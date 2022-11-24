Business Can Tho eyes stronger investment, trade ties with Singapore Can Tho city wishes to expand its comprehensive cooperation with Singapore, an official from the Mekong Delta city told Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam at a meeting on November 24.

Business Vietnam eyes to boost economic, education cooperation with Hong Kong About 100 leading businesses of Hong Kong (China) will join together in a field trip to Vietnam to explore market and meet representatives of government agencies and localities, aiming to promote partnerships in trade, investment, production, innovation and high technology, according to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong.

Business Vietnamese firms to have more chances to increase exports to the RoK: official Vietnamese businesses, especially those operating in technology and electronics, have many favourable conditions and big opportunities to export their products to the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to Pham Viet Tuan, First Secretary in charge of investment at the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK.

Business Air passenger volume soars in 11 months Vietnam’s airports recorded an annual leap of 221%, serving 90.8 million passengers between January and November, unveiled a representative from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).