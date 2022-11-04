Environment Meeting marks first Int’l Day for Biosphere Reserves A meeting was held on November 3 in Cat Ba Biosphere Reserve in the northern port city of Hai Phong in response to the first International Day for Biosphere Reserves.

Environment 112 wild animals released into national park in southern province A total of 112 wild animals saved from captivity on various occasions have been released into Bu Gia Map National Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

Environment Workshop seeks measures to ensure water resources security A workshop on river basin planning, water scarcity management and prevention of water resources imbalance was held in Hanoi on November 3.

Environment Can Tho to build embankment along erosion-prone Tra Noc River The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will build an embankment to prevent erosion along the Tra Noc River in Binh Thuy district in 2023-25 at a cost of 270 billion VND (10.9 million USD).