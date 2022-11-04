Rainfall this year above average, more typhoons possible
It is likely that one or two more typhoons could directly affect Vietnam from the East Sea this year as rainfall is well above average in many localities, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Weather Forecasting (NCHMF).
Heavy rain submerged many roads in Dien Bien Phu city, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien in June this year. (Photo: VNA)
Hoang Phuc Lam, deputy director of the NCHMF, said that October rainfall in the central and south-central regions was about 20-50% higher than average, while Thua Thien-Hue and Da Nang had between 70 and 100% more rainfall.
The total rainfall from the beginning of this year in the north-east, north central and southern coastal areas has also been higher than usual, by 10-20%.
In some places, this rate is 20-40%.
However, rainfall in the remaining areas was 10-20% lower than average.
Lam said the central region is still in the rainy season.
Statistics show that the total rainfall in November in the central region is about 500-700mm. Rainfall in the central and south central regions is forecast to be higher than average, at about 200-400mm. Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces will have approximately 500mm of rain, while rainfall could be under 100mm in the south-central region.
December is thought to have little rain.
Typhoons and tropical depressions could still appear in the East Sea next month.
It is forecast that the cold spell in this year’s winter is similar to other years.
"Cold spells will come by the second half of December. After that, serious cold days will be in January and the first half of February,” said Lam. /.