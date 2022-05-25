More than 4,050 ha of crops are inundated in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The northern mountainous region will continue to see widespread rains on coming days, with rainfalls of 20-50 mm, even over 50 mm, forecast for some areas on May 25, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Shower is also expected in the Central Highlands and southern regions until May 29, coupled with whirlwinds, lightning, hails and strong winds, as well as risks of flooding and landslides.

The northern area of the East Sea, including the waters around Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, and the western area of the sea’s southern part, including the waters around Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, are expected to have heavy rains and strong wind.

Hanoi and other northern provinces were inundated following heavy rains on May 23 and 24 that had caused human and property losses.

As of 5pm on May 24, three lost their lives in flash flood triggered by downpours in the mountainous provinces of Tuyen Quang and Hoa Binh, and four others were injured in Tuyen Quang.

Up to 253 houses in Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Yen Bai, Dien Bien, Lao Cai, Thai Nguyen, Phu Tho, Cao Bang and Hoa Binh provinces were damaged. Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 ha of crops, 64.1 ha of aquaculture and 862 poultry and animals were either inundated or swept away.

In the capital city of Hanoi, more than 4,050 ha of crops were inundated./.