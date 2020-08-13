Culture - Sports FIFA to provide 1.5 million USD for Vietnamese football The World Football Federation (FIFA) will offer a 1.5 million USD bailout package to each of its national football federations in Southeast Asia, including the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), to offset losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese photographer’s snap recognised in Agora Images contest A picture by Vietnamese photographer Nguyen Ngoc Hoa (also known as Hoa Carol) has been listed in the top 50 of the #Landscape2020 photo contest by Agora Images.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Photo Expression 2020 launched UNESCO in Vietnam in partnership with the Germany Embassy is organising Vietnam Photo Expression 2020, themed “Showing we care, sharing our vision on cultural diversity”.