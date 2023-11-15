Society Vietnam connected with ASEAN Compulsory Motor Insurance database system Vietnam has been successfully connected with the ASEAN Compulsory Motor Insurance (ACMI) database system, the country’s national bureau for implementing Protocol 5 - the ASEAN Scheme of Compulsory Motor Vehicle Insurance (VINABAI) - said on November 15.

Society Da Nang looks to expand cooperation with USAID Authorities of Da Nang city always support projects of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and hope to sign more cooperation agreements on projects related to the environment, fintech, and green energy with the agency in the future, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh.

Society Overseas Vietnamese in Luxembourg believe in prospects of bilateral relations The Vietnamese community in Luxembourg has shown their belief in the prospect of the relations between the two countries, hoping that cooperation will be expanded from the economic and financial areas to cultural exchange.

Society HCM City honoured with ASOCIO Digital Government Award The Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO) honoured Ho Chi Minh City with the Digital Government Award during the ASOCIO Digital Summit in Seoul on November 14.