On the morning of February 10, an individual langur appeared in the garden of Le Van Thanh in Cam Tu village. It weighed about 10 kilos and had white and black hair on its belly and back and a white mouth and cheeks.

On February 9, the Phu Yen Forest Protection Department and the forest protection force in Tuy Hoa city inspected and confirmed the animals as gray-shanked douc langurs, an endangered, precious, and rare species.



This particular species belongs to the IB group. The animal is therefore protected under a government decree dated January 22, 2019 on the management of endangered and precious forest plants and animals and the implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

According to the GreenViet Biodiversity Conservation Centre, protective forests in Phu Yen’s Dong Xuan district have been identified as habitats of gray-shanked douc langurs. It is conducting further studies to gain more scientific data for sustainably planning, managing, and conserving the species nationwide./.

VNA