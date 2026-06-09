Society

Rare green sea turtle released back into the wild in Quang Tri

The green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas), locally known as vich, is a rare and protected species under Vietnamese law. It is also listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as a species of conservation concern and is included in the appendices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

After undergoing a health check by staff of the Con Co Island Marine Protected Area Management Board, the sea turtle was released back into its natural habitat in the presence of local residents and tourists. (Photo: VNA)
After undergoing a health check by staff of the Con Co Island Marine Protected Area Management Board, the sea turtle was released back into its natural habitat in the presence of local residents and tourists. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – A rare green sea turtle was released back into its natural habitat at Cua Viet beach in the central province of Quang Tri on June 8 following a joint effort by local authorities, the Con Co Island Marine Protected Area Management Board, competent forces and local residents.

The turtle was discovered a day earlier by a fisherman in Cua Viet commune while he was fishing in waters off Con Co Island. The animal had become entangled in a drifting fishing net.

After carefully removing the turtle from the net, he brought it safely ashore and ensured its well-being before notifying the local authorities.

The turtle, weighing around 3kg with a shell measuring approximately 32cm in length and 23cm in width, was examined by staff from the Con Co Island Marine Protected Area Management Board before being released into the sea in the presence of local residents and tourists.

The green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas), locally known as vich, is a rare and protected species under Vietnamese law. It is also listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as a species of conservation concern and is included in the appendices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES)./.

VNA
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