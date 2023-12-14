The turtle weighs about 40 kg with a length of 80 cm and a width of 55 cm. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – An endangered turtle weighing about 40 kg with a length of 80 cm and a width of 55 cm was caught in the net of fishermen in the central province of Quang Tri on December 14.

Right after being informed about the turtle, the province’s Con Co Island Marine Reserve Management Board coordinated with units to rescue the turtle which, scientifically known as Lepidochelys olivacea, is included in the red book of threatened species. The turtle was then returned to the sea.

Representatives from units examine the turtle. (Photo: VNA)

According to local fishermen, in the last few days, many sea turtles and jellyfish have been seen at the sea near the coast of Quang Tri province. The turtle may have looked for food and then got caught in the fishermen's fishing net.

Since 2019, the Con Co Island Marine Reserve Management Board has rescued and returned more than 100 sea turtles to the sea. It established a team of 26 volunteers in 13 coastal communes, towns and Con Co island to engage in sea turtle rescue./.