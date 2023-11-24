The python was discovered by a local man in Duc Hoa commune, Tuyen Hoa district, and handed over to authorities.

Another local man in Thanh Hoa commune discovered a falcon. The Tuyen Hoa Forest Ranger Department encouraged him to hand over the captive falcon.

The python and falcon are both on a list of endangered and rare forest animals, requiring strict management and protection.

The two wild animals will be taken care of before being released into their natural environment, according to regulations./.

VNA