Rat-shaped ceramics available for Tet
Rat-shaped ceramic products are very diverse in style, design and price (Photo: VNA)
2020 is the Year of the Rat. The animal is widely believed to be a symbol of agility, cunning and intelligence (Photo: VNA)
The rat is the first animal of 12 zodiacs (Photo: VNA)
Gold-plated ceramic products are being completed by artisans ahead of Lunar New Year (Photo: VNA)
Ceramic products are being completed by artisans ahead of Lunar New Year (Photo: VNA)
The prices of the products range from one to several million VND depending on the model and the products will be sold in some showrooms in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Ceramic products are being completed by artisans before being sent to showrooms (Photo: VNA)
The rat is a symbol of prosperity and happiness (Photo: VNA)
Pottery mice are used as gifts for children on Tet holidays (Photo: VNA)
Each shop in the Bat Trang pottery village has its own products (Photo: VNA)