Rat-shaped ceramics available for Tet

With the Lunar New Year 2020 just weeks away, Bat Trang pottery village in Hanoi brings out a series of gold-plated ceramis shaped to look like rats to herald the Year of the Rat.
VNA

  • Rat-shaped ceramic products are very diverse in style, design and price (Photo: VNA)

  • 2020 is the Year of the Rat. The animal is widely believed to be a symbol of agility, cunning and intelligence (Photo: VNA)

  • The rat is the first animal of 12 zodiacs (Photo: VNA)

  • Gold-plated ceramic products are being completed by artisans ahead of Lunar New Year (Photo: VNA)

  • Ceramic products are being completed by artisans ahead of Lunar New Year (Photo: VNA)

  • Ceramic products are being completed by artisans ahead of Lunar New Year (Photo: VNA)

  • The prices of the products range from one to several million VND depending on the model and the products will be sold in some showrooms in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • Ceramic products are being completed by artisans before being sent to showrooms (Photo: VNA)

  • The rat is a symbol of prosperity and happiness (Photo: VNA)

  • Pottery mice are used as gifts for children on Tet holidays (Photo: VNA)

  • Each shop in the Bat Trang pottery village has its own products (Photo: VNA)

