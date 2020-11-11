Business Viettel to sell 11 percent stake in Viettel Construction Military-run telecom giant Viettel plans to divest an 11 percent stake in its affiliate Viettel Construction Joint Stock Corporation (CTR) via a public auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange on December 7.

Business COVID-19 pandemic causes bad debts to surge Non-performing loans (NPLs) among commercial banks increased sharply in the first three quarters of this year due to the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.