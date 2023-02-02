ASEAN Indonesia mulls reducing tax on EVs sales to 1% Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs of Indonesia said it is considering reducing the value-added tax on electric car sales from 11% to 1% to drive up demand and attract investment.

World US, Philippines expand bilateral defence agreement The US and the Philippines on February 2 announced their agreement to give US forces access to four additional bases in the Southeast Asian country.

World Malaysia strives to lower national debt Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government will work to gradually reduce the national debt and budget deficit, without resorting to raising taxes that hurt the poor.