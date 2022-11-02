World Indonesian President signs regulation on gov’t food reserves Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed a decree, which stipulates that the government food reserves (CPP) must consist of 11 commodities.

World Thailand assists fishermen with low-interest loans The Thai government approved a low-interest loan project to improve liquidity for aquatic enterprises (phase II), with a credit limit of 5 billion baht (about 130 million USD), on November 1.

World Party leader’s visit receives China’s intensive media coverage China’s media has made intensive coverage of the official visit to the country by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, from October 30 to November 1, and highly valued results the two sides had reached.

World Indonesia starts underground carbon injection tests Indonesia's state-owned oil company, Pertamina, has recently launched its first underground carbon injection tests, as the state energy firm is exerting efforts to cut carbon emissions and increase oil output.