ASEAN ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group held online The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM WG) was held via video conferencing on November 18, chaired by Lieut. Gen. Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Ministry of Defence’s Foreign Relations Department and head of ADSOM WG Vietnam.

ASEAN Lao legislature’s 10th session concludes The 10th session of the 13th National Assembly of Laos wrapped up on November 17, with many policies on economic recovery and five laws adopted.

World Ambassador calls on int’l community to assist Lebanon Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has called on the international community and the UN organisations to continue support for Lebanon to overcome challenges.