Politics Chairmanship to help Vietnam affirm stature in ASEAN The chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2020 that Vietnam officially assumed on November 4 will be a chance for the country to affirm its role and stature while further showing itself as an active member of the ASEAN Community.

Politics Vietnamese PM addresses 22nd ASEAN-Japan Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his delight at growing ties between ASEAN and Japan while addressing the 22nd ASEAN – Japan Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 4.

ASEAN MERCY Malaysia founder wins ASEAN Prize Founder of the medical charity MERCY Malaysia Jemilah Mahmood has won the ASEAN Prize 2019 for her leading role in various humanitarian missions and disaster management in the region.

ASEAN Vietnamese PM attends ASEAN+3 Summit in Bangkok Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 22ndASEAN Plus Three (China, Japan and the Republic of Korea) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand,on Nov 4 as part of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits.