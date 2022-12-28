Business Vietjet offers more options to explore Kazakhstan with new route from Nha Trang Vietjet offers a new option for travelers from Vietnam to explore Kazakhstan with a new route from Nha Trang to the capital Astana with just 9-hour long direct flights on every Wednesday and Sunday, besides the Nha Trang - Almaty route.

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on December 28 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,620 VND/USD on December 28, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Vietnam attracts 27.72 billion USD in FDI in 2022 Vietnam attracted a total of 27.72 billion USD in foreign direct investment as of December 20, equal to 89% of the figure of the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Japanese enterprises operate effectively in Binh Duong province: official Most Japanese enterprises are operating successfully in Binh Duong province, contributing to the local development, Nguyen Van Loi, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, has said.