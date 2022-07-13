Business CPTPP prompts Vietnam’s aquatic exports to Japan Vietnam is eying great opportunities in exporting aquatic products to the Japanese market thanks to the high level of openness of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), according to insiders.

Business Investing in processing needed to increase farm produce value Investing in processing technology is important to diversify products and increase farm produce's added value and promote exports, experts have said.

Business Vietnam bolstering financial cooperation with Germany A working delegation of the Ministry of Finance led by Minister Ho Duc Phoc is paying a working visit to Germany from July 9-13, with the aim of exchanging experience in public finance management towards green growth, and boosting bilateral cooperation in finance.

Business Construction industry expects bright outlook in second half of 2022 Lower steel prices and public investment disbursement are expected to provide growth momentum for the construction industry over the second half of 2022.