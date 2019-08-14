Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Investors are looking for industrial and logistics assets via forming joint-ventures with local industrial property developers or purchasing land and operating real estate, according to Jones LaSalle Vietnam Co. Ltd.



The company further said mergers and acquisitions (M & A) in real estate is a bright spot in the market. The shortage of high-tech assets, modern warehouses and strong demand from businesses are promoting the potential of domestic industrial realty market.



It said asset quality, lease price growth, transaction size and remaining time of land use rights are key factors that investors consider.



Property experts said foreign investors continue showing interest in the Vietnamese real estate market, proving the strong growth of M & A market.



Though M & A activities could slow down in the two remaining quarters, the Government’s existing policies will improve the market’s transparency.



Additionally, the shift of manufacturing bases from China to Southeast Asian countries will continue bringing benefits to the region, including Vietnam.-VNA



