Business Bamboo Airways successfully holds Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2022 Bamboo Airways Joint Stock Company on August 13 successfully held an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) with the additional election of Le Ba Nguyen, Nguyen Manh Quan, and Doan Huu Doan as members of the Board of Management (BOM) in place of resigned members.

Business Vietnam, Laos enjoy 24.2% rise in two-way trade in 7 months Trade between Vietnam and Laos rose 24.2% in the first seven months of this year to nearly 949 million USD, with Vietnam's export value of nearly 586 million USD, reported the Vietnam Trade Office in Laos.

Business PM urges speeding up restructuring of Ha Bac fertilizer plant Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 13 asked relevant ministries and sectors to uphold their responsibilities in solving difficulties and problems arising at the Ha Bac Fertiliser Plant under the Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem), whose expansion was completed seven years ago.

Business HCM City office market recovers Ho Chi Minh City’s office market witnessed its first positive signs in the first half of this year since being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic for the previous two years, experts said.