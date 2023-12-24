Experts held that after a period of stagnation, the sharp downward trend no longer continues in the real estate market.

In the long term, real estate remains a good investment channel, they said.

He predicted that the market will officially enter the stage of recovery in about the second or third quarter of 2024, when projects will be implemented more strongly to create large supply for the market.

Social housing will make up the majority in the time ahead.

Interest rates have been falling, policies will further prove their effectiveness while law violation cases will have basically been settled by that time, when domestic and global economic recovery will also become clearer.

However, some insiders also pointed out certain problems, including those related to legal affairs and investors’ mobilisation of capital for project implementation./.

VNA