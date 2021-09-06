Business Thai Binh speeds up site clearance to boost economic development The northern province of Thai Binh is taking measures to speed up ground clearance for investment projects in the locality, considering it an effective solution to deal with major bottlenecks in economic development.

Business Vinamilk pins hope on Philippine market The Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk) has flexibly adapted to difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by applying advanced technology into production, negotiating raw material purchase contracts with suppliers, and boosting export of the products. Particularly, forming a joint venture to gain a bigger share in the Philippine markets is expected to bring about the high expectation for the company.

Business Vietnam, Australia boost fintech cooperation opportunities The Asialink Business Centre under Australia’s University of Melbourne has announced to commence a new capability development programme, aimed at building awareness and positioning Australian business to engage in Vietnam’s fintech sector.

Business Canadian businesses believe in Vietnam’s medium-term economic outlook Canadian entrepreneurs have voiced their belief in Vietnam’s economic outlook despite the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreaks and the adverse impacts of the pandemic on the country’s activities and momentum growth.