Real heroes on the frontline amid the battle against COVID-19
The sacrifices of Vietnamese medical workers and frontline forces in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic have left a good image in the mind of the people and have been highly valued by international friends.
Medical military officers and students of the Military Medical University were dispatched to the southern localities, the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspots in 2021. (Photo: VNA)
Doctors of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases treat severe COVID-19 patients. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam has administered at least 191,993,381 doses of COVID vaccines so far. (Photo: VNA)
Medics classifying and numbering Covid-19 test samples. (Photo: VNA)
The fight against the coronavirus needs efforts not only by the medical community but the entire society. (Photo: VNA)
Doctors and nurses across the nation join hands in the fight against COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)
A doctor treats mild COVID-19 patients. (Photo: VNA)