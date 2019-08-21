At the seminar (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue on August 21 said the target of re-organising agricultural and forestry companies by 2020 is within reach.Speaking at a seminar in Hanoi, the official asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) to pay more attention to the re-organisation, renovation, development and effective production of these companies.He also urged relevant ministries, agencies and localities to work harder to remove bottlenecks during the arrangement process like bankruptcy of forestry firms.Do Duc Duy, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, suggested the Government amend Decree No. 126/2017/ND-CP, allowing the selection of strategic investors even when the State holds no control stocks, or issue a special resolution in this regard.The Prime Minister has approved a master plan towards 40 localities, units and 256 agricultural and forestry firms, including eight under the wing of the Ministry of National Defence and four of socio-political organisations.Up to 160 companies (62.5 percent) have completed the re-organisation and are operating under new models. Meanwhile, 69 others (29.95 percent) are expected to end the process and transform towards new operation models this year.MARD Deputy Minister Ha Cong Tuan said the initial results have created changes in the management of agricultural and forestry firms under the market mechanism.Such localities as Lao Cai, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Khanh Hoa, Binh Dinh, Kien Giang, Quang Nam, Kon Tum, Long An, and businesses like Vietnam Rubber Group and Vietnam Forestry Corporation have made outstanding performance in this work.-VNA