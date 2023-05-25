Reburial held in Thanh Hoa for remains of martyrs repatriated from Laos
A ceremony was held in the central province of Thanh Hoa on May 25 to rebury the remains of 16 fallen soldiers repatriated from Laos.
The remains were found and collected during the 2022-2023 dry season.
Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dau Thanh Tung thanked the Party Committee, authorities, armed forces and people of Laos’ Houaphanh province for creating favourable conditions for the search for and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos during the wartime.
Since 1998, thanks to joint efforts of the two countries’ units, the remains of thousands of Vietnamese martyrs have been repatriated from Laos for reburial at home./.