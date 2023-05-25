Society Da Nang man jailed for anti-State propaganda A man in Thanh Binh ward, Hai Chau district, the central city of Da Nang, has been sentenced to five years and six months in prison for “fabricating, storing, spreading, disseminating information, materials, items for opposing the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 117 of the Criminal Code 2015.

Society More Vietnamese volunteer soldiers’ remains repatriated from Cambodia The People's Committee of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on May 25 held memorial and burial services at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Duc Co district for the remains of 22 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who fell down in Cambodia during the wartime.

Society Vietnamese Family Festival 2023 to open in Hanoi The Vietnamese Family Festival 2023 will take place at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts in Hanoi from June 23-25, announced the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on May 25.

Society Thanh Hoa strictly monitors vessels to fight IUU fishing Since 2017, the central coastal province of Thanh Hoa has reported no fishing vessel encroaching on foreign waters or conducting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, thanks to its efforts to closely manage and monitor its fleet.