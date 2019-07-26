Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNA) – A memorial and reburial service for remains of Vietnamese martyrs and experts laying down their lives in Cambodia during wartime took place at the martyrs’ cemetery in Hon Dat district, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on July 26.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Do Thanh Binh expressed his profound gratitude for war heroes who sacrificed their lives to save Cambodia from genocidal regime.



He vowed to continue stepping up search and collection of martyrs’ remains in the near future, providing care for policy beneficiaries and walks of life, including war invalids and families of martyrs.



Since 2001, K92 team has collected and repatriated over 2,000 remains of martyrs in Cambodian provinces of Kampot, Kep, Shihanouk and Koh Kong, which were reburied at martyrs’ cemeteries in Kien Giang.



During the 2018 – 2019 dry season, the team collected 53 sets of remains, including five in Shihanouk, seven in Kep, 34 in Kampot, and seven in Kien Giang.-VNA