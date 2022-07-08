Business Thanh Hoa proposes building new terminal at Tho Xuan airport The People’s Committee of the north central province of Thanh Hoa has submitted an official dispatch to the Ministry of Transport regarding the investment of the T2 passenger terminal and other infrastructure at the local Tho Xuan airport.

Business Tra fish exports expected to beat target The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) is optimistic about tra fish exports this year with a substantial demand recovery in import markets.

Business Service growth key to Da Nang's economic recovery: official The service sector in the central coastal city of Da Nang posted encouraging progress in the first half of this year, making it the main pillar helping the economy overcome difficulties, recover, and develop, according to Tran Van Vu, director of the municipal Statistics Office.

Business Office absorption stays stable in Hanoi: CBRE Strong demand will ensure stable absorption of office space in Hanoi in the second half of 2022, according to real estate services firms CBRE.