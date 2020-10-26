Culture - Sports Local delicacies introduced to hotel guests The best flavours of local cuisine are being offered at five-star hotels in HCM City as part of a programme to promote Vietnamese dishes to local and foreign visitors.

Culture - Sports Exhibition to raise funds for victims of natural disasters A collection of 60 wooden carvings, zinc and stone block prints are going on display to raise funds for the victims of floods and landslides in central Vietnam.

Culture - Sports November cultural activities to highlight great national unity Great national unity will be the main theme of cultural activities held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in the town of Son Tay on the outskirts of Hanoi from November 16 to 23.