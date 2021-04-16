Red Cross and Red Crescent societies boost links to handle challenges
Enhancing connectivity to overcome challenges will be the theme of World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day on May 8, the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) said on April 16.
The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, through the theme, emphasised its determination to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to provide communities with the necessary knowledge to protect themselves against the disease.
It has called on Red Cross Societies across the globe to promote activities to contain the pandemic while mobilising people from all walks of life to engage in humanitarian activities and become Red Cross or Crescent volunteers.
The VRCS has carried out a wide range of activities to raise public awareness about COVID-19 prevention measures and to mobilise resources to provide medical supplies and essential items to frontline medical workers. It also delivered goods to disadvantaged families in quarantine areas.
More than 2 trillion VND (86.78 million USD) was mobilised by the VRCS to support the impoverished and Vietnamese expatriates.
It helped more than 21.5 million people in difficult circumstances last year.
Earlier this year, it introduced the “helping farmers sell agricultural products” campaign, from February 23 to March 5, to support farmers in Hai Duong province, which was hit by Vietnam’s third COVID-19 outbreak, to sell 769 tonnes of products. The campaign enhanced community connectivity to help residents and localities battered by the pandemic.
As a positive and responsible member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the VRSC also helped foreign friends in the fight against COVID-19 by providing them with medical equipment. Its activities and sense of responsibility have been commended by the Movement./.