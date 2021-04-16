Society US Ambassador honoured with Friendship Order Outgoing US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink has been honoured with the “Friendship Order” for his contributions to the development of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership.

Society Meeting held to promote enforcement of 2019 Labour Code A meeting was held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 15 and 16 to discuss the implementation of new content in the 2019 Labour Code and documents guiding its enforcement.

Society 9.1 million labourers affected by COVID-19 in Q1 As many as 9.1 million Vietnamese people aged 15 and above were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of this year, Director of the Department of Population and Labour Statistics under the General Statistics Office (GSO) Pham Hoai Nam told a press conference on April 16.

Society Ca Mau man jailed for brokering illegal entry to Vietnam The People’s Court of the southern province of Ca Mau on April 15 sentenced Le Van Thao, born in 1963 and residing in Son Doc town, Tran Van Thoi district, to nine years in prison on the charge of organising illegal entry to Vietnam for 38 people.