Red Cross Society appeals for community support for people in flood-hit areas. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) has called on individuals and organisations at home and abroad to support central provinces hit by recent storms and flooding.



According to the VRCS Central Committee, storm Noru caused heavy rains and floods in coastal areas in central localities, resulting in heavy life and property losses.



Efforts have been made to support people in flood-hit areas. However, the lives of millions of people are in danger because properties and livelihoods have been swept away.



In its appeal, the VRCS called for material and spiritual assistance to help people affected by the natural disaster.



Individuals and organisations can transfer money to the VRCS’s account No. 2022 at Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB Bank), or donate online via the charity platform of MB Bank at https://thiennguyen.app/donate-target/1576870345191739392./.