Blood donators at the programme (Photo: VNA) Blood donators at the programme (Photo: VNA)



Bac Giang (VNA) – More than 570 blood units were collected during the "Red Journey" programme held in the northern province of Bac Giang on July 19.

Jointly organised by the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusions and the provincial steering committee for blood donation, the event attracted over 500 officials, workers and locals.

2020 is the seventh consecutive year that Bac Giang has hosted the event. Since 2014, the programme has drawn tens of thousands of people and collected over 15,500 blood units.

On this occasion, the provincial Department of Health and Red Cross Society visited and presented gift packages each worth 1 million VND (43 USD) to 20 disadvantaged patients who are being treated at Bac Giang Obstetrics and Pediatrics Hospital.

The Red Journey 2020 is taking place in 42 cities and provinces nationwide from June 8 to August 2 with the aim of collecting at least 50,000 units of blood. So far, the programme has received 32,000 blood units./.