Health Vaccination against COVID-19 in some localities fails to meet requirements: Acting Health Minister The speed of vaccination against COVID-19 in some localities has not yet met the required progress, especially the injection of the 3rd and 4th shots for people aged over 18 and for children from five to under 12 years old, Acting Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan said on August 2.

Health HCM City accelerates COVID-19 vaccination for children The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City have requested authorities of districts and Thu Duc city to speed up COVID-19 vaccination for children aged five to under 18, in preparation for the new academic year 2023.

Health Ministry preparing response plans for monkeypox The Ministry of Health (MoH) on August 1 held an online training session to guide medical facilities nationwide on the diagnosis and treatment of monkeypox in the context that the number of the cases worldwide is topping 22,000.