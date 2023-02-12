Politics Prime Minister holds talks with Sultan of Brunei Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah in Bandar Seri Begawan capital on February 11 morning.

Videos Vietnam elected vice chair of UNESCO cultural committee Vietnam has been elected vice chair of the 24-member UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee of the 2005 Convention for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions at the committee’s 16th session.

Politics Vietnam presents gift to Cuba over its Presidency of G77 and China The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN met its Cuban counterpart in New York on February 10 to present Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son’s gift on the occasion of Cuba starting its Presidency of the Group of 77 and China.

Politics Foreign Minister: PM’s visits to Singapore, Brunei successful The official visits to Singapore and Brunei by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation from February 8-11 have been successful, contributing to lifting Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership and Vietnam-Brunei comprehensive partnership to a greater height, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.