The fiery colour of the flowers lights up the sky and green scenery of the mountains in Dong Ve ward, and has quickly drawn both locals and visitors. The red silk cotton flower trees have been here for nearly 100 years. Previously, they were resting spots for farmers during their working days in the fields.

It is hard for many photographers to capture the beautiful red silk cotton flowers with enough branches, leaves, young buds and blooming flowers properly. This has inspired many people to try and capture the beauty of this flower.

The flowers will be in bloom for 2 - 3 weeks before fading in early April, marking the end of the season./.

VNA