Red silk-cotton flower heats up Ha Giang rocky plateau
Winding paths adorn with the bright red color of silk-cotton flowers. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Lying peacefully under canopies of the red silk-cotton flower trees are stilt houses. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Red silk-cotton flowers bloom next to the terraced rice fields. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Red silk-cotton flowers are in full bloom. (Photo:Vietnamplus/VNA)
Springtime is the season for red silk-cotton flowers to bloom. Once the leaves fall to the ground, only the flower blossoms remain on the branches. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA
Each flower has five red petals. They look like the rays of the sun. (Photo:Vietnamplus/VNA)
The warm red colour heats up the cold plateau. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
The beauty of the flower charms visitors coming to the locality. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)