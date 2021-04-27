Hotline: (024) 39411349
Red silk-cotton flower heats up Ha Giang rocky plateau

Starting from March, red silk-cotton flowers bloom brilliantly on the rocky plateau of the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, creating a stunning scenery in the borderland.
VNA

  • Winding paths adorn with the bright red color of silk-cotton flowers. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)

  • Lying peacefully under canopies of the red silk-cotton flower trees are stilt houses. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)

  • Red silk-cotton flowers bloom next to the terraced rice fields. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)

  • Red silk-cotton flowers are in full bloom. (Photo:Vietnamplus/VNA)

  • Springtime is the season for red silk-cotton flowers to bloom. Once the leaves fall to the ground, only the flower blossoms remain on the branches. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA

  • Each flower has five red petals. They look like the rays of the sun. (Photo:Vietnamplus/VNA)

  • The warm red colour heats up the cold plateau. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)

  • The beauty of the flower charms visitors coming to the locality. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)

