Health Infographic Basic principles to reduce transmission of nCoV Basic principles to reduce the general risk of transmission of acute respiratory infections caused by the new coronavirus.

Health Infographic 3 new vaccines to be used in national expanded vaccination programme In 2018, the Ministry of Health (MoH) will use three new vaccines for the national expanded vaccination programme (NEVP). The India-made Combe Five will replace Quinvaxem vaccine in the NEVP.