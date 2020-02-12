Red Spring festival: Vietnam’s biggest blood donation campaign
Launched in 2008, the annual Red Spring festival has seen 215,000 blood donors through the previous 12 editions, with 78,620 blood units collected. This year, it takes place from February 11 to 22.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
