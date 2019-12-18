Society Vietnam, Cambodia hold joint rescue drill Hundreds of soldiers from the Royal Cambodian Army and the Vietnam People’s Army on December 18 took part in a rescue drill in Chantrea district in the Cambodian province of Svay Rieng that borders Vietnam’s southern Long An province.

Society Border Tay Ninh province fights drug trafficking With the year coming to a close, drug trafficking in southern Vietnam is on the rise, according to local authorities.

Society Officials pay pre-Christmas visits to localities Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh visited the Vinh Diocese and its Bishop Nguyen Huu Long in the central province of Nghe An on December 18, on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas holiday.

Society Wartime bomb defused in Quang Binh The Military Command of the central province of Quang Binh on December 18 announced that it has successfully handled a bomb left from the war in the province’s Bo Trach district.