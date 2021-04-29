Red-crowned cranes gather in the Phu My Biosphere Reserve in Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) – More than 30 – More than 30 red-crowned cranes have returned to the Phu My Biosphere Reserve in Kien Giang province and the Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap province after a year of absence.



A representative of the Phu My Biosphere Reserve confirmed that 30 cranes had been here for half a month.



The red-crowned cranes have returned, but have not gathered among the grey sedge. Instead they have found a quiet corner within the reserve. In the afternoon, the cranes typically fly to Anlung Pring, Cambodia to rest.



About 150 kilometres away, a family of three cranes was spotted in the Tram Chim National Park last week.



Le Thanh Cu, deputy director of the park, said that that the crane family returned from 2017 to 2019, but in 2020 they did not come back.



The Tram Chim National Park has been recognised as the world's 2,000th Ramsar site (a wetland designated to be of international importance under Ramsar Convention) and the first in the Mekong Delta, with an area of more than 7,300 hectares. It is one of the world's most famous stops for red-headed cranes, a factor that helped Tram Chim become a Ramsar site./.

VNA