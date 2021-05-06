Red-shanked douc released to the wild
Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – An individual of red-shanked douc was released into Bach Ma National Park in Phu Loc district, the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on May 5.
The animal, weighing 6.3 kilogrammes, is the queen of primates, and has been listed as critically endangered in the 2007 Vietnam’s Red Book. It was found near Ta Trach reservoir by a local in Duong Hoa commune, Huong Thuy town, on April 28.
According to Director of the Bach Ma National Park’s management board Nguyen Vu Linh, the animal is in a good health condition.
The Park’s staff will keep a close watch on its moving, and ability to integrate into the red-shanked douc herds in the park.
Recent research shows that Bach Ma National Park is home to 15 herds of red-shanked doucs with more than 170 individuals. Since 2017, the park has received and released more than 200 endangered individuals, including Indochinese serows, red-shanked doucs, Indochinese box turtles, and pangolins, among others./.