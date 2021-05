The red-shanked douc released into the Bach Ma National Park on May 5. (Photo: VNA)

An individual of red-shanked douc was released into Bach Ma National Park in Phu Loc district, the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on May 5.The animal, weighing 6.3 kilogrammes, is the queen of primates , and has been listed as critically endangered in the 2007 Vietnam’s Red Book. It was found near Ta Trach reservoir by a local in Duong Hoa commune, Huong Thuy town, on April 28.According to Director of the Bach Ma National Park’s management board Nguyen Vu Linh, the animal is in a good health condition.The Park’s staff will keep a close watch on its moving, and ability to integrate into the red-shanked douc herds in the park.Recent research shows that Bach Ma National Park is home to 15 herds of red-shanked douc s with more than 170 individuals. Since 2017, the park has received and released more than 200 endangered individuals, including Indochinese serows, red-shanked doucs, Indochinese box turtles, and pangolins, among others./.