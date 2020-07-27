Reference exchange down 5 VND at week’s beginning
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,216 VND per USD on July 27, down 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week (July 24).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,912 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,519 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from July 24.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD.
Techcombank raised both rates by 4 VND to 23,075 VND/USD (buying) and 23,275 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from July 20 to 24, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend for the first four days before turning over to rise on Friday to end the week 13 VND lower than on Monday.
The rates listed at commercial banks fluctuated during the week but also ended the week lower than on Monday./.