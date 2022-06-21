Business Travel firms make plans for summer vacation Travel companies in Vietnam have made plans to meet the rising demand for visitors as the summer holiday peaks.

Business Vietnam encourages development of eco-industrial parks Developing eco-industrial parks towards net zero emissions was the focus of discussions during a recent seminar held in Hai Phong city’s Nam Cau Kien industrial zone by the Mekong ASEAN Magazine under the Vietnam-ASEAN Association for Economic Cooperation Development.

Business Vietnamese tra fish sector likely to enter new development cycle Vietnam’s tra fish (pangasius) export revenue expands about 90 percent in the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year, signaling a new development period for the sector.