Reference exchange down 5 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,087 VND/USD on June 21, down 5 VND from the previous day.
The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,087 VND/USD on June 21, down 5 VND from the previous day. (Photo:Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,087 VND/USD on June 21, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,779 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,394 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks dropped.
At 8:55 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,100 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,380 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from June 20.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged from June 20, listing the buying rate at 23,070 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,380 VND/USD./.