Reference exchange down 6 VND after New Year holiday
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,606 VND/USD on January 3, down 6 VND from the rate on the last day before the New Year holiday (December 30).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,606 VND/USD on January 3, down 6 VND from the rate on the last day before the New Year holiday (December 30).
With the current trading band of +/-5 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,787 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,424 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw decreases.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged from December 30 the end of the last week, listing the buying rate at 22,410 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,760 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,405 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,685VND/USD, both down 50 VND from December 30./.